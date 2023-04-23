Tradition Wealth Management LLC Sells 573 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Tradition Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,242 shares of the company’s stock after selling 573 shares during the quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $651,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Altria Group by 85.6% during the fourth quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 118.8% during the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 805 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 39.1% during the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 886 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.68% of the company’s stock.

Altria Group Stock Performance

Altria Group stock opened at $46.15 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $45.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.63. Altria Group, Inc. has a one year low of $40.35 and a one year high of $57.03. The stock has a market cap of $82.43 billion, a PE ratio of 14.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.59.

Altria Group Announces Dividend

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 284.29% and a net margin of 22.97%. The firm had revenue of $5.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. Altria Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.15%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 117.87%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Altria Group in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Altria Group in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Altria Group from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Altria Group from $49.50 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.50.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Oral tobacco products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment consists of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

