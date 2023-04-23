Tradition Wealth Management LLC Sells 195 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Tradition Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,264 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 195 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $431,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Smith Salley & Associates bought a new position in shares of Boeing during the fourth quarter worth about $252,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in shares of Boeing by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 124,807 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $23,772,000 after acquiring an additional 11,320 shares during the last quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Boeing during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. U S Global Investors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Boeing during the fourth quarter worth about $45,883,000. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Boeing by 29.4% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 3,237 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $617,000 after acquiring an additional 735 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BA opened at $205.15 on Friday. The Boeing Company has a 52 week low of $113.02 and a 52 week high of $221.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $207.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $188.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.75 and a beta of 1.43.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.75) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($1.80). The company had revenue of $19.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.10 billion. The company’s revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($7.69) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Boeing from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $225.00 price objective on Boeing in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Boeing from $240.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $225.00 target price on Boeing in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Boeing from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Boeing presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $223.59.

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space, and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes (BCA), Defense, Space and Security (BDS), Global Services (BGS), and Boeing Capital (BCC). The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

