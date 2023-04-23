Tradition Wealth Management LLC Sells 150 Shares of Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO)

Tradition Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Rating) (TSE:BMO) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,263 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Bank of Montreal were worth $567,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Bank of Montreal by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 3,167 shares of the bank’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Bank of Montreal by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,472 shares of the bank’s stock worth $877,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bank of Montreal by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 30,963 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,714,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bank of Montreal by 35.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 516 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, TI Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bank of Montreal by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. TI Trust Inc. now owns 6,692 shares of the bank’s stock worth $586,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. 42.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Bank of Montreal in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Bank of Montreal from C$151.00 to C$147.50 in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $152.70.

Shares of BMO opened at $91.25 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $91.67 and a 200 day moving average of $93.46. Bank of Montreal has a fifty-two week low of $81.57 and a fifty-two week high of $115.27. The firm has a market cap of $65.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Rating) (TSE:BMO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The bank reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.06. Bank of Montreal had a return on equity of 13.65% and a net margin of 22.13%. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Bank of Montreal will post 9.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be paid a $1.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 27th. This is a boost from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.71%. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.34%.

Bank of Montreal engages in the provision of banking and financial services to individuals and institutions. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking (Canadian P&C) and United States Personal and Commercial Banking (U.S. P&C). The Canadian P&C segment refers to retail banking and financial operations in Canada.

