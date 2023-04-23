Tradition Wealth Management LLC Sells 142,958 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Tradition Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Get Rating) by 89.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 17,499 shares of the company’s stock after selling 142,958 shares during the quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $520,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SPDW. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 62.2% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 21,617,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,828,000 after acquiring an additional 8,288,561 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 49,410,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,274,801,000 after acquiring an additional 4,090,398 shares in the last quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $46,021,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $43,190,000. Finally, Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $34,374,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

SPDW opened at $32.94 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.89. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 12 month low of $25.13 and a 12 month high of $33.23. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.45.

About SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPDW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.