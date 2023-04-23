Tradition Wealth Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:IJAN)

Tradition Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:IJAN – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,085 shares of the company’s stock after selling 833 shares during the quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.27% of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January worth $323,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January during the first quarter worth $250,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 18,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 2,480 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January during the 1st quarter valued at about $298,000. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV purchased a new position in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January during the first quarter valued at about $469,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January by 1,381.0% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 2,762 shares in the last quarter.

Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:IJAN opened at $28.91 on Friday. Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January has a 12 month low of $22.76 and a 12 month high of $28.99. The business’s 50-day moving average is $28.12 and its 200 day moving average is $26.84.

About Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January

The Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – January (IJAN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the MSCI EAFE Index over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral.

