Tradition Wealth Management LLC Decreases Position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (NASDAQ:PRFZ)

Tradition Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (NASDAQ:PRFZ – Get Rating) by 14.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,841 shares of the company’s stock after selling 949 shares during the quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF were worth $919,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Tsfg LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF during the third quarter valued at about $49,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF during the third quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 69.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ PRFZ opened at $161.94 on Friday. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF has a 1 year low of $144.81 and a 1 year high of $179.83. The company’s 50-day moving average is $161.01 and its 200 day moving average is $167.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.72 and a beta of 1.17.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 21st were given a dividend of $0.601 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 20th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. This is a boost from Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50.

The Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (PRFZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI US 1500 index. The fund tracks a fundamentally-weighted index of 1,500 small- and mid-cap companies in the US that are selected using fundamental metrics. PRFZ was launched on Sep 20, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

