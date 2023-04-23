Tradition Wealth Management LLC Buys 1,963 Shares of iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSB)

Tradition Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSB – Get Rating) by 13.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 16,912 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,963 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF were worth $402,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SUSB. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF by 22.7% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 28,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $707,000 after buying an additional 5,308 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $137,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF by 53.8% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 45,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after purchasing an additional 15,851 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 118,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,788,000 after purchasing an additional 1,524 shares during the period.

Shares of SUSB stock opened at $24.08 on Friday. iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $23.18 and a 52-week high of $24.51. The company’s 50 day moving average is $23.93 and its 200 day moving average is $23.80.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 4th were issued a $0.051 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 3rd. This is an increase from iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%.

The iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF (SUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated, investment-grade, short-term corporate debt, selected based on positive ESG characteristics. Holdings are optimally weighted to provide a similar risk and return of the Bloomberg US Corporate 1-5 years Index.

