Toncoin (TON) Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $7.92 Billion

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 23rd. During the last seven days, Toncoin has traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Toncoin coin can now be purchased for $2.32 or 0.00008429 BTC on major exchanges. Toncoin has a market cap of $7.92 billion and $21.80 million worth of Toncoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

TON is a coin. Its launch date was August 12th, 2020. Toncoin’s total supply is 5,047,558,528 coins and its circulating supply is 3,414,166,606 coins. Toncoin’s official Twitter account is @ton_blockchain. Toncoin’s official website is ton.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Toncoin (TON) is a cryptocurrency . Toncoin has a current supply of 5,047,558,528 with 1,221,401,181 in circulation. The last known price of Toncoin is 2.30291633 USD and is up 1.32 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 99 active market(s) with $21,232,262.60 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ton.org/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Toncoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Toncoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Toncoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

