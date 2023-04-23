tomiNet (TOMI) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $125.49 Million

tomiNet (TOMI) traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on April 23rd. One tomiNet token can now be purchased for $2.61 or 0.00009438 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, tomiNet has traded up 4.1% against the U.S. dollar. tomiNet has a total market capitalization of $125.49 million and $13.54 million worth of tomiNet was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

tomiNet Token Profile

tomiNet was first traded on January 16th, 2023. tomiNet’s total supply is 98,142,453 tokens and its circulating supply is 48,082,686 tokens. The official website for tomiNet is tomi.com. tomiNet’s official message board is tomi.com/blog. tomiNet’s official Twitter account is @tomipioneers.

tomiNet Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “tomiNet (TOMI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. tomiNet has a current supply of 98,142,453.45 with 39,642,453 in circulation. The last known price of tomiNet is 2.61585911 USD and is up 2.81 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $15,080,172.18 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://tomi.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as tomiNet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade tomiNet should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase tomiNet using one of the exchanges listed above.

