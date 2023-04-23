Thunder Brawl (THB) Price Hits $0.0058

Thunder Brawl (THB) traded down 4.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 23rd. One Thunder Brawl token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0058 or 0.00000021 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Thunder Brawl has traded 23.7% lower against the US dollar. Thunder Brawl has a total market cap of $1.05 million and approximately $53,370.59 worth of Thunder Brawl was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Thunder Brawl Token Profile

Thunder Brawl’s genesis date was January 9th, 2022. Thunder Brawl’s official Twitter account is @thb_crypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. Thunder Brawl’s official website is thunderbrawl.game.

Buying and Selling Thunder Brawl

According to CryptoCompare, “Thunder Brawl (THB) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Thunder Brawl has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Thunder Brawl is 0.00584762 USD and is down -3.36 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 40 active market(s) with $18,558.88 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://thunderbrawl.game/.”

