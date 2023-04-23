Threshold 24 Hour Volume Tops $10.47 Million (T)

Threshold (T) traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 22nd. Threshold has a market cap of $328.91 million and approximately $10.47 million worth of Threshold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Threshold token can currently be bought for about $0.0329 or 0.00000119 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Threshold has traded 9.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00008352 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.02 or 0.00029024 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.64 or 0.00020424 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.24 or 0.00018974 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001260 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0191 or 0.00000069 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27,663.70 or 1.00175075 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0322 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00002411 BTC.

About Threshold

T is a token. Its launch date was December 31st, 2021. Threshold’s total supply is 10,515,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Threshold is https://reddit.com/r/thresholdnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Threshold is threshold.network. Threshold’s official Twitter account is @thetnetwork. The official message board for Threshold is forum.threshold.network.

Buying and Selling Threshold

According to CryptoCompare, “Threshold (T) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Threshold has a current supply of 10,515,000,000 with 8,620,909,587.253454 in circulation. The last known price of Threshold is 0.03232266 USD and is down -4.59 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 75 active market(s) with $16,770,897.45 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://threshold.network/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Threshold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Threshold should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Threshold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

