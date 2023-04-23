The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) PT Raised to $370.00

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Evercore ISI from $360.00 to $370.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, Briefing.com reports. Evercore ISI currently has an outperform rating on the investment management company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on GS. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $429.00 to $414.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $440.00 to $437.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group raised shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $495.00 to $437.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group raised shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $370.14 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $389.17.

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE GS opened at $341.66 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $114.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $337.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $347.17. The Goldman Sachs Group has a 1 year low of $277.84 and a 1 year high of $389.58.

The Goldman Sachs Group Announces Dividend

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The investment management company reported $8.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.14 by $0.65. The firm had revenue of $12.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.66 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 9.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $10.76 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group will post 31.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $2.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $10.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.60%.

Insider Transactions at The Goldman Sachs Group

In related news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 4,000,000 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.43, for a total transaction of $25,720,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,099,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $109,951,611.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 4,000,000 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.43, for a total transaction of $25,720,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,099,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $109,951,611.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kathryn H. Ruemmler sold 7,277 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $332.67, for a total transaction of $2,420,839.59. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,334 shares in the company, valued at $1,441,791.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 4,116,302 shares of company stock valued at $30,101,191. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GS. Visionary Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.3% during the third quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 1,262 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 2,933 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,007,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Aviance Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,866 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,671,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Souders Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.6% during the third quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 4,573 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,340,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Platform Technology Partners boosted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 4,218 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,449,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. 69.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Global Banking and Markets, Asset and Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions. The Global Banking and Markets segment includes investment banking, equity and debt underwriting, Fixed Income, Currency, and Commodities (FICC) intermediation and financing activities, relationship lending and acquisition financing, and investing activities.

Featured Stories

