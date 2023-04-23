The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) Shares Sold by Poplar Forest Capital LLC

Poplar Forest Capital LLC reduced its stake in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 268,785 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 25,313 shares during the period. Allstate makes up about 4.4% of Poplar Forest Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Poplar Forest Capital LLC’s holdings in Allstate were worth $36,447,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Allstate by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,620 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,440,000 after purchasing an additional 1,914 shares in the last quarter. Fiducient Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allstate during the fourth quarter valued at about $443,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in shares of Allstate by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 12,648 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,716,000 after acquiring an additional 1,804 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Allstate by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,427 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 9258 Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Allstate by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,017 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. 77.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Allstate Stock Performance

ALL opened at $115.78 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $119.31 and its 200-day moving average is $127.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The Allstate Co. has a twelve month low of $103.20 and a twelve month high of $142.15.

Allstate Increases Dividend

Allstate ( NYSE:ALL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported ($1.36) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.37) by $0.01. Allstate had a negative return on equity of 1.04% and a negative net margin of 2.55%. The firm had revenue of $13.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.75 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that The Allstate Co. will post 5.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.89 per share. This is a boost from Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. Allstate’s payout ratio is presently -66.92%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ALL. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Allstate from $146.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Barclays decreased their price target on Allstate from $125.00 to $122.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Allstate in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Allstate from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Allstate from $138.00 to $132.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Allstate has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $144.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Jesse E. Merten sold 29,451 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.18, for a total transaction of $3,951,735.18. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 16,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,236,512.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Allstate Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Allstate Corp. engages in the property and casualty insurance business and the provision of protection solutions. It operates through following business segments: Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Health and Benefits, Run-off Property-Liability, and Corporate and Other. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto, homeowners, other personal lines, and commercial insurance marketed under the Allstate, National General, and Answer Financial brand names.

Further Reading

