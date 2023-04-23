Tfo Tdc LLC Purchases 4,318 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July (BATS:PJUL)

Tfo Tdc LLC increased its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July (BATS:PJUL – Get Rating) by 92.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,977 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,318 shares during the period. Tfo Tdc LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July were worth $267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July in the third quarter valued at about $5,227,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July during the 4th quarter valued at $75,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,887,000. Finally, My Personal CFO LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July during the 4th quarter valued at $83,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July stock opened at $31.85 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $31.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.63. The company has a market cap of $457.05 million, a P/E ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.45.

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF — July (PJUL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PJUL was launched on Aug 8, 2018 and is managed by Innovator.

