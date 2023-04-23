Tfo Tdc LLC Purchases 3,912,942 Shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV)

Tfo Tdc LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Get Rating) by 585.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,581,189 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,912,942 shares during the period. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF accounts for approximately 25.7% of Tfo Tdc LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Tfo Tdc LLC’s holdings in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF were worth $111,231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DFUV. FMR LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,998,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,068,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,480,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,227,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. bought a new stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $162,000.

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF stock opened at $33.61 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 0.89. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF has a twelve month low of $29.41 and a twelve month high of $35.98. The company’s fifty day moving average is $33.72 and its 200 day moving average is $33.78.

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (DFUV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 Value index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US stocks, selected for having value characteristics. The fund seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUV was launched on Dec 16, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

