Tfo Tdc LLC Makes New $31,000 Investment in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Tfo Tdc LLC bought a new position in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 125 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Addenda Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of General Electric during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new position in shares of General Electric during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Electric during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of General Electric by 37.5% during the 3rd quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC now owns 477 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in General Electric by 808.1% in the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 336 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.12% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on General Electric in a report on Friday, March 10th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on General Electric from $97.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on General Electric from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 31st. TheStreet raised General Electric from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on General Electric from $93.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.53.

NYSE GE opened at $99.51 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $90.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.19. General Electric has a 12 month low of $46.55 and a 12 month high of $100.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.49 billion, a PE ratio of -3,317.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.17 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.13. General Electric had a return on equity of 8.47% and a net margin of 0.29%. The firm had revenue of $21.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that General Electric will post 1.99 EPS for the current year.

General Electric Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 6th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.32%. General Electric’s payout ratio is -1,066.67%.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Co engages in the provision of commercial and military aircraft engines and systems, wind, and other renewable energy generation equipment and grid solutions, and gas, steam, nuclear, and other power generation equipment. It operates through the following segments: Aviation, Healthcare, Renewable Energy, and Power.

