Tfo Tdc LLC Has $543,000 Stock Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Tfo Tdc LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 65.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,417 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,381 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up approximately 0.1% of Tfo Tdc LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Tfo Tdc LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $543,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 101,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,902 shares during the last quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth $208,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.5% in the third quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 687,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,319,000 after acquiring an additional 10,019 shares during the last quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. now owns 1,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sawyer & Company Inc raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 1,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock opened at $205.00 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $201.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $197.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $280.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $174.84 and a 52 week high of $219.73.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

