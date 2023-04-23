Tfo Tdc LLC Has $131,000 Holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May (BATS:PMAY)

Tfo Tdc LLC decreased its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May (BATS:PMAY – Get Rating) by 45.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,410 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,463 shares during the period. Tfo Tdc LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May were worth $131,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,361,000. Weaver Consulting Group bought a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,576,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May during the fourth quarter worth about $308,000. Transform Wealth LLC bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May during the fourth quarter valued at about $12,560,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May by 3,500.0% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,155 shares in the last quarter.

Get Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - May alerts:

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May Price Performance

Shares of PMAY stock opened at $28.68 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $28.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.35. The company has a market cap of $437.94 million, a P/E ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.45.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May (PMAY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PMAY was launched on May 1, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PMAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May (BATS:PMAY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - May Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - May and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.