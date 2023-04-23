Tfo Tdc LLC Acquires 39,543 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Tfo Tdc LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) by 1,149.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,982 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,543 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF accounts for about 0.8% of Tfo Tdc LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Tfo Tdc LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $3,545,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VBR. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 13.7% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,057,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,431,000 after buying an additional 367,532 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,994,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,341,000 after acquiring an additional 85,627 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,430,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,141,000 after acquiring an additional 24,019 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,000,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,049,000 after purchasing an additional 56,970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.4% in the third quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 978,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,288,000 after purchasing an additional 22,952 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

VBR stock opened at $157.59 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $142.48 and a 52 week high of $178.51. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $161.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $162.08. The company has a market cap of $23.75 billion, a PE ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.15.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.