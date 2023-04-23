Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Sold by Emerald Advisers LLC

Emerald Advisers LLC reduced its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,534 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 321 shares during the quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $435,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 212.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 213,024,517 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $56,504,752,000 after buying an additional 144,784,989 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Tesla by 213.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 99,647,239 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $26,431,430,000 after acquiring an additional 67,859,515 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Tesla by 229.9% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 46,956,884 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $12,493,433,000 after acquiring an additional 32,723,798 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in Tesla by 200.2% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 29,557,607 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $7,840,155,000 after purchasing an additional 19,711,687 shares during the period. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 196.4% in the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 27,876,833 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $7,394,330,000 after purchasing an additional 18,472,529 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.00% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tesla

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.50, for a total transaction of $1,706,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 64,259 shares in the company, valued at $10,442,087.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.50, for a total transaction of $1,706,250.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 64,259 shares in the company, valued at $10,442,087.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,298 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.79, for a total transaction of $254,135.42. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 65,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,833,447.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 153,219 shares of company stock worth $29,698,354. 25.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Tesla Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of Tesla stock opened at $165.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.57. The company has a market capitalization of $523.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.55, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 2.00. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.81 and a 1 year high of $344.95. The company’s fifty day moving average is $190.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $180.61.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85. The firm had revenue of $23.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.36 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 27.29% and a net margin of 13.66%. The business’s revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Tesla from $275.00 to $257.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Tesla from $210.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Tesla from $316.00 to $252.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Tesla from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $207.13.

Tesla Profile

(Get Rating)

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment includes the design, development, manufacture, sale, and lease of electric vehicles as well as sales of automotive regulatory credits.

Further Reading

