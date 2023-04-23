TerraClassicUSD Trading 11.3% Lower Over Last Week (USTC)

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 22nd. One TerraClassicUSD coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0200 or 0.00000073 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, TerraClassicUSD has traded 11.3% lower against the dollar. TerraClassicUSD has a total market cap of $195.77 million and approximately $13.93 million worth of TerraClassicUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.09 or 0.00062097 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.92 or 0.00039699 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.54 or 0.00020137 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0605 or 0.00000220 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0681 or 0.00000247 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00006993 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000684 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00002794 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0520 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001244 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD Profile

TerraClassicUSD (CRYPTO:USTC) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 24th, 2019. TerraClassicUSD’s total supply is 9,801,343,244 coins and its circulating supply is 9,798,139,945 coins. TerraClassicUSD’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for TerraClassicUSD is terra.money. The official message board for TerraClassicUSD is medium.com/terra-money.

Buying and Selling TerraClassicUSD

According to CryptoCompare, “TerraClassicUSD (USTC) is a digital asset built on the Terra blockchain and created due to the de-pegging of TerraUSD (UST) from the US dollar. USTC is designed to provide users with a digital asset that maintains a value relative to a basket of assets, including the US Dollar and other stablecoins. It is issued and managed by Terraform Labs and provides an easy and secure way to transfer value within the Terra network. In early May 2022, the price of Terra’s LUNA and UST tokens began to plummet, leading to the collapse of both tokens and the Terra network. To protect users, Terraform Labs moved users’ UST tokens to the Terra Classic wallet, exchanging them for USTC tokens, and providing more market liquidity.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraClassicUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TerraClassicUSD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TerraClassicUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

