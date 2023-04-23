TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) Shares Sold by Hancock Whitney Corp

Hancock Whitney Corp trimmed its holdings in TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 32,456 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 529 shares during the quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in TD SYNNEX were worth $3,074,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. CX Institutional raised its holdings in shares of TD SYNNEX by 79.6% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 12,345 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after buying an additional 5,470 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in TD SYNNEX by 3.6% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 272,749 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $22,144,000 after purchasing an additional 9,523 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in TD SYNNEX by 15.4% during the third quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 338,796 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,507,000 after purchasing an additional 45,159 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in TD SYNNEX by 60.5% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,522 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in TD SYNNEX by 16.9% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 96,327 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,821,000 after purchasing an additional 13,895 shares in the last quarter. 84.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:SNX opened at $89.15 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $8.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.64. TD SYNNEX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $78.86 and a fifty-two week high of $111.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $94.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.47.

TD SYNNEX ( NYSE:SNX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The business services provider reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $15.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.74 billion. TD SYNNEX had a net margin of 1.11% and a return on equity of 13.80%. Analysts expect that TD SYNNEX Co. will post 10.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. TD SYNNEX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.55%.

SNX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of TD SYNNEX from $103.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Cfra reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $100.00 target price (down from $120.00) on shares of TD SYNNEX in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. StockNews.com lowered shares of TD SYNNEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of TD SYNNEX from $109.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of TD SYNNEX from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $115.20.

In related news, CFO Marshall Witt sold 1,082 shares of TD SYNNEX stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.70, for a total transaction of $110,039.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 53,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,482,341.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other TD SYNNEX news, CFO Marshall Witt sold 1,082 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.70, for a total transaction of $110,039.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,482,341.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 5,175,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.00, for a total transaction of $501,975,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 37,802,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,666,879,069. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,202,906 shares of company stock valued at $504,743,893 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

TD SYNNEX Corp. engages in the distribution and aggregation of solutions in the information technology ecosystem. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia-Pacific and Japan. The firm offers IT hardware, software, and systems including personal computing devices and peripherals, mobile phones and accessories, printers, server and datacenter infrastructure, hybrid cloud, security, networking, communications and storage solutions, and system components.

