Tamino Minerals (OTCMKTS:TINO) vs. SoundHound AI (NASDAQ:SOUN) Financial Contrast

Tamino Minerals (OTCMKTS:TINO – Get Rating) and SoundHound AI (NASDAQ:SOUN – Get Rating) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends and profitability.

Volatility & Risk

Tamino Minerals has a beta of 0.79, indicating that its stock price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SoundHound AI has a beta of 0.5, indicating that its stock price is 50% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Tamino Minerals and SoundHound AI, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tamino Minerals 0 0 0 0 N/A SoundHound AI 0 0 2 0 3.00

Valuation and Earnings

SoundHound AI has a consensus target price of $4.90, suggesting a potential upside of 101.65%. Given SoundHound AI’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe SoundHound AI is more favorable than Tamino Minerals.

This table compares Tamino Minerals and SoundHound AI’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tamino Minerals N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A SoundHound AI $31.13 million 17.17 -$115.37 million ($2.49) -0.98

Tamino Minerals has higher earnings, but lower revenue than SoundHound AI.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

8.7% of SoundHound AI shares are owned by institutional investors. 13.3% of Tamino Minerals shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 23.2% of SoundHound AI shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Tamino Minerals and SoundHound AI’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tamino Minerals N/A N/A N/A SoundHound AI -370.63% N/A -141.99%

Summary

SoundHound AI beats Tamino Minerals on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Tamino Minerals

Tamino Minerals, Inc. is a mining exploration company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and mining precious metals deposits in Mexico. The company was founded in July 1992 and is headquartered in Huntsville, Canada.

About SoundHound AI

SoundHound AI, Inc. develops independent voice artificial intelligence (AI) platform that enables businesses across industries to deliver high-quality conversational experiences to their customers. Its products include Houndify platform that offers a suite of Houndify tools to help brands build conversational voice assistants, such as automatic speech recognition, natural language understanding, wake words, custom domains, text-to-speech, and embedded voice solutions The company is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

