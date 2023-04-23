Sweat Economy (SWEAT) Trading 9.2% Lower This Week

Sweat Economy (SWEAT) traded up 3.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 22nd. One Sweat Economy token can now be bought for $0.0086 or 0.00000031 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Sweat Economy has traded 9.2% lower against the US dollar. Sweat Economy has a market cap of $49.68 million and $1.02 million worth of Sweat Economy was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Sweat Economy Token Profile

Sweat Economy’s genesis date was September 11th, 2022. Sweat Economy’s total supply is 22,483,289,784 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,757,056,992 tokens. Sweat Economy’s official website is www.sweateconomy.com. The official message board for Sweat Economy is medium.com/sweat-economy. Sweat Economy’s official Twitter account is @sweateconomy and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Sweat Economy is https://reddit.com/r/sweateconomy.

According to CryptoCompare, “Sweat Economy shares the principles of Sweatcoin, but leverages DeFi, NFTs and decentralized governance to unlock new value, which is returned to the user.

SWEAT is minted solely by verified movement. Therefore, a stable number of users increases minting “input” (steps). An increase in users increases the input. A change in user habits – all users walking more because of intention and rewards – makes the input rise exponentially.”

Sweat Economy Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sweat Economy directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sweat Economy should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Sweat Economy using one of the exchanges listed above.

