Susquehanna Cuts Endava (NYSE:DAVA) Price Target to $112.00

Endava (NYSE:DAVA – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Susquehanna from $120.00 to $112.00 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a positive rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Endava from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Cowen dropped their target price on Endava from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Endava from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Endava from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $100.56.

NYSE:DAVA opened at $57.49 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $70.32 and its 200-day moving average is $74.86. The company has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.46 and a beta of 1.17. Endava has a 52-week low of $56.70 and a 52-week high of $115.86.

Endava ( NYSE:DAVA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $240.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $236.78 million. Endava had a net margin of 12.52% and a return on equity of 20.38%. Equities analysts predict that Endava will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Hills Bank & Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Endava during the first quarter worth approximately $142,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Endava by 47.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 85,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,770,000 after buying an additional 27,655 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Endava by 17.8% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 249,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,735,000 after purchasing an additional 37,626 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Endava in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Finally, Equitable Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Endava by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 6,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.15% of the company’s stock.

Endava Plc engages in the provision of technology services. It focuses on finance, insurance, telecommunications, media, and retail companies. The company was founded by John Edward Cotterell in 2000 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

