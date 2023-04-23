Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM) Shares Bought by Homestead Advisers Corp

Homestead Advisers Corp lifted its position in shares of Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 289,609 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,841 shares during the quarter. Homestead Advisers Corp owned 0.24% of Summit Materials worth $8,222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SUM. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Summit Materials by 1.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,439,985 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $274,101,000 after purchasing an additional 113,791 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Summit Materials by 0.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,032,871 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $280,561,000 after purchasing an additional 58,438 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its stake in Summit Materials by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,903,885 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $214,435,000 after purchasing an additional 519,296 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Summit Materials by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,610,437 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $134,429,000 after purchasing an additional 101,559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Summit Materials by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,622,585 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $110,799,000 after purchasing an additional 45,903 shares during the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Summit Materials in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Summit Materials from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Summit Materials from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Summit Materials in a research report on Friday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Summit Materials from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.36.

Summit Materials Price Performance

Shares of SUM opened at $27.30 on Friday. Summit Materials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.99 and a fifty-two week high of $34.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $28.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.93. The company has a quick ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 1.42.

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The construction company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.03. Summit Materials had a return on equity of 7.58% and a net margin of 11.28%. The business had revenue of $511.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $555.20 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Summit Materials, Inc. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Summit Materials Profile



Summit Materials, Inc is a construction materials company. It manufactures construction materials and related downstream products. The firm operates its business through the following segments: Cement, West and East. The Cement consists of its Hannibal, Missouri and Davenport, Iowa cement plants and distribution terminals along the Mississippi river from Minnesota to Louisiana.

