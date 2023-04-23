Substratum (SUB) Price Reaches $0.0008 on Major Exchanges

Substratum (SUB) traded down 14.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on April 23rd. Substratum has a total market capitalization of $293,452.30 and $0.09 worth of Substratum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Substratum token can currently be bought for about $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Substratum has traded 109% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00008380 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.00 or 0.00028943 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.64 or 0.00020406 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.21 or 0.00018850 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000074 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001245 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27,643.27 or 0.99995642 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0327 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0321 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Substratum Token Profile

Substratum (CRYPTO:SUB) is a token. Its launch date was July 25th, 2017. Substratum’s total supply is 472,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 383,021,000 tokens. Substratum’s official Twitter account is @substratumnet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Substratum is substratum.net. The Reddit community for Substratum is https://reddit.com/r/substratumnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Substratum

According to CryptoCompare, “Substratum (SUB) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Substratum has a current supply of 472,000,000 with 383,020,999.96 in circulation. The last known price of Substratum is 0.0007643 USD and is up 22.85 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://substratum.net/.”

