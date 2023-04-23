Streamr Trading Down 9.2% This Week (DATA)

Streamr (DATA) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 22nd. One Streamr token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0361 or 0.00000131 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Streamr has a total market cap of $27.71 million and approximately $1.15 million worth of Streamr was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Streamr has traded down 9.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Streamr

Streamr was first traded on October 6th, 2017. Streamr’s total supply is 861,800,042 tokens and its circulating supply is 767,121,867 tokens. The official website for Streamr is streamr.network. The Reddit community for Streamr is https://reddit.com/r/streamr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Streamr’s official Twitter account is @streamr and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Streamr is streamr.network/blog.

Streamr Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Streamr is a decentralized platform for real‑time dataIt aims to Distribute unstoppable data streams over a global open-source peer-to-peer network and help build a new data economy. Streamr delivers data to applications. It is a decentralized network for scalable, low-latency, untamperable data delivery and persistence, operated by the DATA Token.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Streamr directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Streamr should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Streamr using one of the exchanges listed above.

