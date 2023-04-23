Stratis (STRAX) Reaches Market Cap of $84.13 Million

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 23rd. Stratis has a market capitalization of $84.13 million and approximately $2.48 million worth of Stratis was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Stratis coin can currently be purchased for about $0.57 or 0.00002053 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Stratis has traded down 6.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,872.29 or 0.06780847 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001417 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.18 or 0.00062205 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.50 or 0.00019932 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.95 or 0.00039656 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.55 or 0.00020087 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0611 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0687 or 0.00000249 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00007009 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000681 BTC.

Stratis (CRYPTO:STRAX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 9th, 2016. Stratis’ total supply is 148,385,259 coins. The official website for Stratis is stratisplatform.com. The Reddit community for Stratis is https://reddit.com/r/stratisplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Stratis’ official Twitter account is @stratisplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Stratis is www.stratisplatform.com/news.

According to CryptoCompare, “Stratis is a cryptocurrency that is used to create custom blockchains for businesses. The Stratis Platform offers a one-click deployment system for custom blockchains that can be tailored to the specific needs of companies. Stratis can also help businesses deploy the best blockchain for their needs. On November 12, 2020, Stratis launched a new blockchain called STRAX, which allows for more agile development and deployment of decentralized finance (DeFi) based smart contracts. The new blockchain also includes several enhancements to the platform, including block reward increase, reduced block time, and increased capacity for data storage. The distribution of STRAX was performed automatically for those who participated in the initial token swap period, while later requests will require additional manual verification.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stratis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stratis should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Stratis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

