StockNews.com Lowers Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) to Hold

StockNews.com cut shares of Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $315.00 to $290.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $290.00 to $303.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Laboratory Co. of America to $300.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Laboratory Co. of America has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $283.50.

Laboratory Co. of America Stock Performance

NYSE:LH opened at $233.00 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $231.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $233.73. Laboratory Co. of America has a 1-year low of $200.32 and a 1-year high of $274.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market cap of $20.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.81 and a beta of 1.04.

Laboratory Co. of America Dividend Announcement

Laboratory Co. of America ( NYSE:LH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The medical research company reported $4.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.06 by $0.08. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 17.68% and a net margin of 8.60%. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $6.77 earnings per share. Laboratory Co. of America’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Laboratory Co. of America will post 17.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 18th will be paid a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 17th. Laboratory Co. of America’s payout ratio is 20.78%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Laboratory Co. of America

In other Laboratory Co. of America news, CEO Paul R. Kirchgraber sold 8,000 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.58, for a total value of $2,004,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 9,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,272,510.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 3,897 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.81, for a total transaction of $879,981.57. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,509,991.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Paul R. Kirchgraber sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.58, for a total value of $2,004,640.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 9,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,272,510.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,598 shares of company stock worth $3,058,283 in the last 90 days. 0.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Laboratory Co. of America

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LH. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 45.6% in the 4th quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 131 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 13,133 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,093,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 1,125 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. SP Asset Management boosted its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. SP Asset Management now owns 15,369 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,148,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Allen Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 1,346 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.70% of the company’s stock.

About Laboratory Co. of America

Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company, which engages in the provision of vital information to help health professionals make clear and confident decisions. It operates through the Drug Development and Diagnostics segments. The Drug Development segment consists of lead optimization, preclinical safety assessment, analytical services, clinical trials, central laboratories, biomarkers, and companion diagnostics, market access, and technology solutions.

