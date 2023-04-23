StockNews.com Lowers Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS) to Sell

StockNews.com cut shares of Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Wednesday morning.

Separately, Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Carpenter Technology from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th.

Get Carpenter Technology alerts:

Carpenter Technology Stock Performance

CRS stock opened at $46.87 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -390.55 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.19. Carpenter Technology has a fifty-two week low of $24.76 and a fifty-two week high of $52.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Carpenter Technology Announces Dividend

Carpenter Technology ( NYSE:CRS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. Carpenter Technology had a negative net margin of 0.26% and a negative return on equity of 0.78%. The firm had revenue of $579.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $525.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.58) earnings per share. Carpenter Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Carpenter Technology will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 1st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. Carpenter Technology’s payout ratio is presently -666.61%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Carpenter Technology news, CAO Elizabeth A. Socci sold 5,722 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.56, for a total transaction of $289,304.32. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $594,332.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Carpenter Technology

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carpenter Technology in the 1st quarter valued at about $117,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Carpenter Technology in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $74,000. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carpenter Technology in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Carpenter Technology by 479.4% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,489 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 1,232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orser Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carpenter Technology in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $874,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.28% of the company’s stock.

Carpenter Technology Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Carpenter Technology Corp. engages in the manufacturing, fabrication, and distribution of specialty metals. It operates through the Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products segments. The Specialty Alloys Operations segment is composed of its major premium alloy and stainless-steel manufacturing operations.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Carpenter Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carpenter Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.