StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on BSQUARE (NASDAQ:BSQR)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of BSQUARE (NASDAQ:BSQR – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the software maker’s stock.
Shares of BSQR opened at $1.10 on Friday. BSQUARE has a 1 year low of $1.00 and a 1 year high of $1.57. The company has a market cap of $22.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.79 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.16 and a 200-day moving average of $1.15.
BSQUARE (NASDAQ:BSQR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 7th. The software maker reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $7.96 million for the quarter. BSQUARE had a negative net margin of 10.57% and a negative return on equity of 9.88%.
BSQUARE Corp. engages in the provision of computer software and services. The firm designs, configures, and deploys technologies for manufacturers and operators of connected devices. It operates through the Partner Solutions and Edge to Cloud segments. The Partner Solutions segment includes the embedded operating system and software services.
