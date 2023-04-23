StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on BSQUARE (NASDAQ:BSQR)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of BSQUARE (NASDAQ:BSQR – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the software maker’s stock.

BSQUARE Stock Performance

Shares of BSQR opened at $1.10 on Friday. BSQUARE has a 1 year low of $1.00 and a 1 year high of $1.57. The company has a market cap of $22.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.79 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.16 and a 200-day moving average of $1.15.

BSQUARE (NASDAQ:BSQR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 7th. The software maker reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $7.96 million for the quarter. BSQUARE had a negative net margin of 10.57% and a negative return on equity of 9.88%.

Institutional Trading of BSQUARE

BSQUARE Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in BSQUARE stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in BSQUARE Co. ( NASDAQ:BSQR Get Rating ) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 42,098 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.21% of BSQUARE at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.37% of the company’s stock.

BSQUARE Corp. engages in the provision of computer software and services. The firm designs, configures, and deploys technologies for manufacturers and operators of connected devices. It operates through the Partner Solutions and Edge to Cloud segments. The Partner Solutions segment includes the embedded operating system and software services.

