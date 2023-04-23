StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Fuel Tech from a c rating to a d rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd.

Shares of NASDAQ:FTEK opened at $1.23 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $37.63 million, a PE ratio of -30.75 and a beta of 4.33. Fuel Tech has a 52-week low of $1.02 and a 52-week high of $1.75. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.30 and a 200-day moving average of $1.35.

Fuel Tech ( NASDAQ:FTEK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 7th. The industrial products company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.02. Fuel Tech had a negative return on equity of 3.22% and a negative net margin of 5.35%. The company had revenue of $7.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.38 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Fuel Tech will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Fuel Tech by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 841,016 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after acquiring an additional 33,691 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fuel Tech by 35.3% in the 4th quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 396,238 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 103,483 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Fuel Tech by 25.2% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 304,776 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 61,300 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Fuel Tech by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 70,877 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 11,437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Fuel Tech by 33.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 67,609 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 16,851 shares in the last quarter. 17.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fuel Tech, Inc engages in the development, commercialization and application of proprietary technologies for air pollution control, process optimization, water treatment, and advanced engineering services. It operates through the following segments: Air Pollution Control, Fuel Chem Technologies, and Other.

