Stifel Nicolaus Raises Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) Price Target to $315.00

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Stifel Nicolaus from $285.00 to $315.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

ISRG has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $289.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup upped their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $305.00 to $317.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group initiated coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. They issued a neutral rating and a $278.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $230.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an inline rating in a research note on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $299.40.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

Intuitive Surgical Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of ISRG stock opened at $300.22 on Wednesday. Intuitive Surgical has a 12 month low of $180.07 and a 12 month high of $304.84. The firm has a market cap of $105.16 billion, a PE ratio of 82.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $247.59 and a 200-day moving average of $248.36.

Insider Transactions at Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.03. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 11.39% and a net margin of 20.40%. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 1,629 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $407,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,769 shares in the company, valued at $1,692,250. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 1,629 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $407,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,769 shares in the company, valued at $1,692,250. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP David J. Rosa sold 45,025 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.53, for a total value of $11,280,113.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 125,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,412,704.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 82,396 shares of company stock worth $20,438,478. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Intuitive Surgical

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ISRG. RB Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 4.4% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,735 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $523,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 0.6% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 946,709 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $285,603,000 after acquiring an additional 5,233 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 2.3% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,089 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,362,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 576.7% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 406 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 50.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 418 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.96% of the company’s stock.

About Intuitive Surgical

(Get Rating)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the provision of robotic-assisted surgical solutions and invasive care through a comprehensive ecosystem of products and services. Its products include Da Vinci Surgical and Ion Endoluminal systems. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.