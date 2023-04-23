Stifel Nicolaus Lowers Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) Price Target to $95.00

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Stifel Nicolaus from $106.00 to $95.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a buy rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Ambarella in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Roth Mkm cut shares of Ambarella from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Roth Capital cut Ambarella from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Ambarella from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Ambarella from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $96.02.

AMBA opened at $67.32 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.37 and a beta of 1.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $79.47 and its 200-day moving average is $75.84. Ambarella has a 52-week low of $49.02 and a 52-week high of $99.86.

Ambarella ( NASDAQ:AMBA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.24. The company had revenue of $83.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.04 million. Ambarella had a negative return on equity of 8.84% and a negative net margin of 19.37%. Equities analysts expect that Ambarella will post -2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Christopher Day sold 358 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.25, for a total transaction of $29,445.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 17,096 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,406,146. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP Christopher Day sold 358 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.25, for a total value of $29,445.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 17,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,406,146. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Brian C. White sold 10,554 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.85, for a total value of $811,074.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $798,471.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 56,186 shares of company stock worth $4,298,470 in the last ninety days. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMBA. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Ambarella during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ambarella by 101.9% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 648 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of Ambarella in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Ambarella by 609.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,050 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 902 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ambarella in the 4th quarter valued at about $77,000. 78.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ambarella, Inc engages in the development and sale of video compression, image processing, and computer vision solutions. It offers processors and software that cater to end markets including security cameras, automotive cameras, industrial and robotic applications, and consumer applications. The company was founded by Feng Ming Wang and Leslie D.

