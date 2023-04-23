Steem (STEEM) Market Capitalization Tops $94.93 Million

Steem (STEEM) traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on April 23rd. Steem has a total market cap of $94.93 million and approximately $5.64 million worth of Steem was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Steem has traded down 6.9% against the US dollar. One Steem coin can currently be purchased for $0.22 or 0.00000795 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $27,611.83 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0802 or 0.00000291 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $86.75 or 0.00314197 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.49 or 0.00012647 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $157.83 or 0.00571620 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.98 or 0.00072356 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $121.24 or 0.00439077 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000774 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003609 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

About Steem

Steem (CRYPTO:STEEM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 24th, 2016. Steem’s total supply is 409,190,981 coins and its circulating supply is 432,316,984 coins. The Reddit community for Steem is https://reddit.com/r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Steem’s official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here. Steem’s official website is steem.com. The official message board for Steem is steemit.com/@steemitblog.

Steem Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Steem (STEEM) is a blockchain-based social media platform that rewards content creators with STEEM tokens. Created by Ned Scott and Dan Larimer, it promotes decentralized content creation and curation, providing an alternative to traditional social media.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Steem should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Steem using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

