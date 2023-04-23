Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS) Stake Decreased by Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 286,992 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 23,369 shares during the quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust were worth $4,047,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PHYS. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co raised its holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 111.9% during the third quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 4,337 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 2,290 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 25.0% during the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $65,000.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust Price Performance

NYSEARCA:PHYS traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $15.51. 1,890,864 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,234,547. Sprott Physical Gold Trust has a one year low of $12.48 and a one year high of $16.02. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.19.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust Company Profile

Sprott Physical Gold Trust operates as a closed-end investment trust, which engages in investing and holding all of its assets in physical gold bullion. Its investment objective is to provide a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors through investing primarily in long-term holdings of unencumbered, fully allocated, physical gold bullion and will not speculate with regard to short-term changes in gold prices.

