Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) Rating Increased to Buy at Benchmark

Benchmark upgraded shares of Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has $45.00 price objective on the aerospace company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Barclays increased their target price on Spirit AeroSystems from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Spirit AeroSystems from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Spirit AeroSystems from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Spirit AeroSystems from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Spirit AeroSystems in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a sell rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $38.69.

Get Spirit AeroSystems alerts:

Spirit AeroSystems Trading Down 1.9 %

Spirit AeroSystems stock opened at $30.60 on Wednesday. Spirit AeroSystems has a 12 month low of $21.14 and a 12 month high of $45.95. The firm has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a PE ratio of -5.86 and a beta of 1.64. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.19.

Institutional Trading of Spirit AeroSystems

Spirit AeroSystems ( NYSE:SPR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The aerospace company reported ($1.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($1.15). Spirit AeroSystems had a negative net margin of 10.85% and a negative return on equity of 365.67%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.84) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Spirit AeroSystems will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 102,283 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,997,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 52,370 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,148,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 141,263 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,139,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 39.6% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,637 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. 85.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Spirit AeroSystems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of aero structures for commercial and defense aircraft. It operates through the following segments: Commercial, Defense & Space, and Aftermarket. The Commercial segment designs and manufactures forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections which related to floor beams, nacelles, struts and pylons, horizontal and vertical stabilizers, flaps and slats and wing structures.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Spirit AeroSystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit AeroSystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.