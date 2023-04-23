SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) Stock Position Trimmed by Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lowered its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 359,470 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,986 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF makes up about 1.6% of Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $10,673,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SPDW. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. Affiance Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $79,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 50.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 3,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 1,183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FAS Wealth Partners lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 226.0% during the 4th quarter. FAS Wealth Partners now owns 3,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 2,457 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPDW traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $32.94. 2,097,934 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,548,888. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 52-week low of $25.13 and a 52-week high of $33.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50-day moving average of $31.76 and a 200-day moving average of $30.45.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

