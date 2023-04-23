SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Stock Holdings Decreased by Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC

Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 26.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,755 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,375 shares during the period. SPDR Gold Shares makes up approximately 1.0% of Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $637,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 83.0% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,095,139 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $478,711,000 after purchasing an additional 1,403,492 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 256.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,142,717 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $206,432,000 after buying an additional 821,773 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter valued at $100,880,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 134.7% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 934,636 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $168,842,000 after acquiring an additional 536,327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 192.5% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 660,604 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $112,061,000 after acquiring an additional 434,764 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.94% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

SPDR Gold Shares Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of GLD opened at $184.25 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $178.72 and its 200-day moving average is $170.45. SPDR Gold Shares has a fifty-two week low of $150.57 and a fifty-two week high of $190.41.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.