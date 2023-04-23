Southern First Bancshares (SFST) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Southern First Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFST – Get Rating) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 24th.

Southern First Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.34). Southern First Bancshares had a net margin of 22.88% and a return on equity of 10.19%. The company had revenue of $25.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.12 million. On average, analysts expect Southern First Bancshares to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of SFST stock opened at $28.82 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. Southern First Bancshares has a twelve month low of $28.11 and a twelve month high of $49.96. The company has a market capitalization of $232.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.01 and a beta of 0.80.

In other Southern First Bancshares news, Director David G. Ellison purchased 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $40.87 per share, with a total value of $183,915.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 46,276 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,891,300.12. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Southern First Bancshares news, insider William M. Aiken III purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $38.21 per share, with a total value of $38,210.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $298,038. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director David G. Ellison purchased 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $40.87 per share, for a total transaction of $183,915.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 46,276 shares in the company, valued at $1,891,300.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have acquired a total of 9,172 shares of company stock valued at $369,852 in the last three months. Company insiders own 7.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG increased its position in Southern First Bancshares by 130.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 905 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 512 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Southern First Bancshares by 80.4% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,862 shares of the bank’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its holdings in shares of Southern First Bancshares by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 2,284 shares of the bank’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Southern First Bancshares by 55.7% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 3,316 shares of the bank’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Southern First Bancshares by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,032 shares of the bank’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. 79.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SFST. TheStreet downgraded Southern First Bancshares from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on Southern First Bancshares in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Southern First Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the business of accepting demand deposits and savings deposits insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC), and the provision of commercial, consumer, and mortgage loans to the general public. The company was founded in March 1999 and is headquartered in Greenville, SC.

