Soitec (OTCMKTS:SLOIY) Upgraded at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Soitec (OTCMKTS:SLOIY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Soitec in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. They issued a buy rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Soitec in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $219.67.

Soitec Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:SLOIY opened at $75.95 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $78.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.24. Soitec has a fifty-two week low of $66.93 and a fifty-two week high of $88.46.

Soitec Company Profile

Soitec SA designs and manufactures semiconductor materials. The company operates through two segments: Electronics, and Royalties and Others Business. The Electronics segment provides services to semiconductor sector, producing and marketing substrates and components. The Others Business segment operates in Solar Energy sector, which also provides financing activities related to the Touwsrivier solar power plant in South Africa, as well as certain ongoing maintenance activities, primarily in Europe and the United States.

