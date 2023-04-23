Smith Salley & Associates Sells 570 Shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

Smith Salley & Associates reduced its stake in shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,794 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 570 shares during the period. Smith Salley & Associates’ holdings in V.F. were worth $298,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in V.F. during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. grew its holdings in shares of V.F. by 50.4% in the fourth quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 1,006 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of V.F. by 389.7% in the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,043 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. General Partner Inc. bought a new position in shares of V.F. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of V.F. in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 96.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other V.F. news, Director Carol L. Roberts acquired 7,109 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.07 per share, for a total transaction of $149,786.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,786.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Juliana L. Chugg purchased 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $26.69 per share, for a total transaction of $400,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $400,350. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Carol L. Roberts purchased 7,109 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.07 per share, for a total transaction of $149,786.63. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $149,786.63. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:VFC opened at $22.88 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $23.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.28. V.F. Co. has a 1 year low of $20.03 and a 1 year high of $56.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The textile maker reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.13. V.F. had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 3.54%. The firm had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.35 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that V.F. Co. will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.24%. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 112.15%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on VFC shares. StockNews.com lowered V.F. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised V.F. from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $26.00 to $27.00 in a report on Friday, April 14th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of V.F. in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on V.F. from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on V.F. from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, V.F. currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.00.

VF Corp. designs, produces, procures, markets and distributes lifestyle apparel, footwear and related products. It operates through the following segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The Outdoor segment refers to authentic outdoor-based lifestyle brands including performance-based apparel, footwear, equipment, backpacks, luggage and accessories.

