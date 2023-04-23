Smith Salley & Associates Sells 195 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Smith Salley & Associates decreased its stake in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,463 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 195 shares during the period. Smith Salley & Associates’ holdings in Ecolab were worth $650,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,535 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Ecolab by 20.8% in the 4th quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 401 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Perkins Coie Trust Co boosted its holdings in Ecolab by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 11,755 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,711,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Montecito Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Ecolab by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 7,037 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Ecolab by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 7,221 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.76% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE ECL opened at $165.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.30. Ecolab Inc. has a 52-week low of $131.04 and a 52-week high of $179.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $161.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $152.82. The stock has a market cap of $47.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.00.

Ecolab Dividend Announcement

Ecolab ( NYSE:ECL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The basic materials company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.02. Ecolab had a net margin of 7.69% and a return on equity of 18.02%. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.28 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st were given a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 20th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.50%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ecolab

In other news, EVP Larry L. Berger sold 4,404 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.95, for a total value of $717,631.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,027,423.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $164.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Bank of America cut shares of Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $170.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Ecolab from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $155.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Ecolab from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $169.80.

Ecolab Company Profile

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

