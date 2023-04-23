Smith Salley & Associates Invests $204,000 in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Smith Salley & Associates bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 4,939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Defender Capital LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the first quarter valued at about $246,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the first quarter valued at about $124,000. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the first quarter valued at about $222,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 0.3% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 273,936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,274,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 24.5% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 9,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 1,895 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on WFC shares. Cfra raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $49.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Wells Fargo & Company from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $49.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $64.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.45.

Insider Activity at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Down 1.0 %

In related news, EVP Kleber Santos sold 34,698 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.27, for a total value of $1,605,476.46. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $906,429.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of WFC opened at $41.24 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $155.77 billion, a PE ratio of 11.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.12. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1 year low of $35.25 and a 1 year high of $48.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.49.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $20.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.06 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 15.93% and a return on equity of 10.07%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wells Fargo & Company Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 3rd were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 2nd. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.38%.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage products and services, and consumer and commercial finance. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth & Investment Management.

