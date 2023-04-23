Smith Salley & Associates Buys New Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Smith Salley & Associates acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $396,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 26.3% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 64,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,127,000 after acquiring an additional 13,466 shares during the period. Aveo Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 47.1% in the 4th quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $895,000 after acquiring an additional 2,028 shares during the period. CX Institutional lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1,067.4% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 33,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,792,000 after acquiring an additional 31,018 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $286,000. Finally, Allen Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $231,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of RSP stock opened at $144.92 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $144.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $143.44. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 12 month low of $124.92 and a 12 month high of $156.16. The company has a market capitalization of $34.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.06.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

