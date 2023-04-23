SingularityNET Market Capitalization Tops $418.16 Million (AGIX)

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on April 23rd. SingularityNET has a market capitalization of $418.16 million and approximately $26.19 million worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, SingularityNET has traded down 20.5% against the U.S. dollar. One SingularityNET token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.34 or 0.00001248 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00008366 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.93 or 0.00028738 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.64 or 0.00020424 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.21 or 0.00018894 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000074 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $27,601.22 or 1.00005544 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0324 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0317 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00002412 BTC.

SingularityNET Profile

AGIX is a token. Its launch date was December 21st, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,282,847,949 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,214,421,357 tokens. SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularity_net and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for SingularityNET is https://reddit.com/r/singularitynet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for SingularityNET is blog.singularitynet.io. The official website for SingularityNET is singularitynet.io.

SingularityNET Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SingularityNET (AGIX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SingularityNET has a current supply of 1,282,847,949.0392973 with 1,214,421,357.2620103 in circulation. The last known price of SingularityNET is 0.3478355 USD and is up 2.29 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 90 active market(s) with $30,483,898.49 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://singularitynet.io/.”

