SingularityNET (AGIX) Market Capitalization Tops $417.64 Million

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 23rd. One SingularityNET token can currently be purchased for about $0.34 or 0.00001248 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, SingularityNET has traded down 22.2% against the U.S. dollar. SingularityNET has a total market cap of $417.64 million and $27.52 million worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00008421 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.88 or 0.00028572 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.63 or 0.00020437 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.20 or 0.00018857 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0191 or 0.00000069 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27,582.94 or 1.00070771 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0321 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0315 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002393 BTC.

SingularityNET Profile

SingularityNET is a token. Its genesis date was December 21st, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,282,847,949 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,214,421,357 tokens. The official website for SingularityNET is singularitynet.io. SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularity_net and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for SingularityNET is https://reddit.com/r/singularitynet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for SingularityNET is blog.singularitynet.io.

SingularityNET Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SingularityNET (AGIX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SingularityNET has a current supply of 1,282,847,949.0392973 with 1,214,421,357.2620103 in circulation. The last known price of SingularityNET is 0.3478355 USD and is up 2.29 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 90 active market(s) with $30,483,898.49 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://singularitynet.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularityNET directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SingularityNET should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SingularityNET using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

