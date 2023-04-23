SigmaTron International (NASDAQ:SGMA) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SigmaTron International (NASDAQ:SGMA – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock.

SigmaTron International Stock Down 2.8 %

SigmaTron International stock opened at $2.34 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. SigmaTron International has a twelve month low of $2.20 and a twelve month high of $8.50. The company has a market capitalization of $14.20 million, a P/E ratio of -19.50 and a beta of 1.03.

Get SigmaTron International alerts:

Institutional Trading of SigmaTron International

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SGMA. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in SigmaTron International by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 65,401 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 3,401 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in SigmaTron International by 6.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 152,481 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 8,791 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in SigmaTron International during the third quarter worth about $55,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC bought a new position in SigmaTron International during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Lake Street Advisors Group LLC bought a new position in SigmaTron International during the third quarter worth about $67,000. 17.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SigmaTron International Company Profile

SigmaTron International, Inc engages in the provision of electronic manufacturing services. The firm also manufactures printed circuit board assemblies and assembled electronic products. It offers automatic and manual assembly and the testing of products, material sourcing and procurement, manufacturing and test engineering support, design services, warehousing and distribution service, and assistance in obtaining product approval from governmental and other regulatory bodies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SigmaTron International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SigmaTron International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.