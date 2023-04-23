SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN) Stock Holdings Increased by Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY

Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY lifted its stake in SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN – Get Rating) by 1,003.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 695,071 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 632,071 shares during the quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY’s holdings in SI-BONE were worth $9,453,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SIBN. First Light Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SI-BONE by 50.6% in the first quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 1,084,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,513,000 after purchasing an additional 364,391 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in SI-BONE by 17.5% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,303,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,766,000 after acquiring an additional 193,941 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in SI-BONE in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,301,000. Penn Capital Management Company LLC lifted its stake in SI-BONE by 60.8% in the first quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 460,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,087,000 after acquiring an additional 174,024 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altium Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in SI-BONE in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,916,000. 98.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SIBN. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of SI-BONE from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of SI-BONE from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on shares of SI-BONE from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of SI-BONE from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of SI-BONE from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.63.

Shares of SIBN stock opened at $22.19 on Friday. SI-BONE, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.14 and a 1 year high of $22.51. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.50. The company has a quick ratio of 5.68, a current ratio of 6.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.10. SI-BONE had a negative net margin of 57.57% and a negative return on equity of 56.40%. The business had revenue of $31.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.80 million. Analysts expect that SI-BONE, Inc. will post -1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other SI-BONE news, CFO Anshul Maheshwari sold 3,212 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.82, for a total value of $54,025.84. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 162,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,740,179.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Jeffrey W. Dunn sold 5,412 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.69, for a total value of $90,326.28. Following the sale, the director now owns 96,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,611,920.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Anshul Maheshwari sold 3,212 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.82, for a total transaction of $54,025.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 162,912 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,740,179.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 70,895 shares of company stock valued at $1,325,706 in the last 90 days. 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SI-BONE, Inc engages in the provision of implantable devices used in the surgical treatment of the sacropelvic anatomy. It offers a proprietary minimally invasive surgical implant system, called iFuse, used to fuse the sacroiliac joint to treat sacroiliac joint dysfunction that often causes severe lower back pain.

